Russia’s drone industry needs to crush enemy Ukraine — expert

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 6. /TASS/. Russia needs to build a comprehensive industry of unmanned combat vehicles that would be vastly superior to that of Ukraine, Alexander Lyubimov, head of the organizing committee of the Dronnitsa-2024 nation-wide meeting of combat drone operators, said.

"This year, the main goal of the Dronnitsa meeting is to search for ways to achieve systemic superiority over the enemy and create a consistent industry that will outstrip this enemy both in terms of quality and quantity," Lyubimov, who also heads the Novorossiya Assistance Coordination Center, pointed out. "Russia must always maintain an advantage [over the enemy]. In other words, both we and the Ukrainian armed forces currently have ‘a motley crew’ of drones. At this point, we don’t have a unified drone system but we realize that we are one step away from launching the production of unmanned combat vehicles in areas adjacent to the frontline, which will be designed to perform specific missions," he added.

The Dronnitsa meeting is taking place in the city of Veliky Novogord on September 6-8.