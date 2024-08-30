Additional Russian military police observation post set up in Syria’s al-Quneitra

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. An additional Russian military police post has been set up in Syria’s al-Quneitra governorate to deescalate tension along the Bravo line in the zone of disengagement between Israel and Syria, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"An additional observation post of the Russian military police has been set up in the interests of de-escalation of tension along the Bravo line in the zone of disengagement between the Israeli and Syrian armed forces in the al-Quneitra governorate," he said.