Russian Armed Forces disrupt Ukrainian army attacks in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces thwarted attacks of assault teams of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region and also disrupted attacking attempts, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Battlegroup North units supported by army aviation and artillery fire thwarted attacks of enemy assault groups in the direction of Borki, Spalnoye, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and Malaya Loknya. Attempts of attacks in the direction of Komarovka and Kremnoye were disrupted. The enemy lost over 60 people killed and wounded as a result," the ministry said.

A tank, seven armored vehicles, and two motor vehicles were destroyed also.