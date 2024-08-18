EU ministers to discuss military supplies to Kiev on August 29-30 amid Kursk raid

BRUSSELS, August 18. /TASS/. Ministers of foreign affairs and defense of the European Union will discuss possible new military supplies to Kiev at an informal meeting of the EU Council in Brussels on August 2030 amid high losses of the Ukrainian forces as a result of the Kursk Region raid, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

"Support of Ukraine, including possible new military supplies, will obviously be the key issue on the agenda, which is particularly important amid intense military actions in the Kursk area," he said, adding that Ukraine "particularly needs additional equipment and supplies" now as a result of "high losses" of units entering Russia.

The ministers will also discuss the process of boosting military production in EU countries, "which is aimed at replenishment of military holdings of the Union’s countries and ensuring Ukraine’s demands," the source added.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. According to the latest reports, 12 civilians have been killed, while 140 people, including ten children, have suffered injuries. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 3,160 troops, 44 tanks and 43 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area.