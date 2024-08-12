Russia ready to install Pantsir-M CIWS on ships transferred to customers — official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russia is ready to install new types of armament on ships handed over to foreign partners, including the seaborne version of the Pantsir-M close-in weapon system, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told TASS at the Army 2024 forum.

"We are ready to offer foreign partners the upgrade of ships operated by them by way of mounting new types of weapons that showed high results during the special military operation. For example, the seaborn version of the Pantsir-M surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system," the director said.

Interaction with partners in the naval engineering sphere have good prospects, Shugaev noted. This is evidenced in particular by a sufficient number of requests from different partners, for example, for sypply of Project 22160 patrol ships, he added.