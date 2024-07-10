Repairs on Russia’s aircraft carrier where FSB foiled terror act proceed in normal mode

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Repairs on Russia’s sole aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov where the Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted Kiev’s terrorist act proceed in normal mode, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"The repairs on the aircraft carrier at one of the enterprises of the Zvyozdochka Ship Repair Center proceed as planned," the source said.

The FSB press office reported earlier on Wednesday that the security agency had thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian military intelligence to commit a terror attack on the heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov in Murmansk.

As was reported earlier, Russia’s sole aircraft carrier will get new equipment during its repairs, in particular, a new ski-jump deck, a propulsion unit, cable runways, a deck-based aircraft take-off and landing control system and a navigation system. As a source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS, the aircraft carrier’s service life will be extended by 20 years after its repairs and upgrade.

The Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov was placed in the dock for repairs after its combat missions off the coasts of Syria, during which deck-based aircraft delivered strikes against terrorist targets in the Syrian Arab Republic.