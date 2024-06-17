Russian forces receive new batch of Su-34 bombers

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has delivered to the Defense Ministry another batch of Su-34 frontline bombers, Rostec said.

"The United Aircraft Corporation has supplied a regular batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to the Defense Ministry in the framework of the arms procurement order. The jets were delivered to the troops after factory trials," it said.

Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said the bombers are intensively used in Ukraine operation. "The capabilities of the aircraft allow the pilots to fulfil missions in any theater of warfare with the use of guided and unguided weapons," he said.

UAC CEO Yury Slyusar said the corporation is increasing the output of combat aircraft. "We update the technological and business processes and find additional reserves to increase the output," he said adding new personnel is hired.

Su-34 frontline bomber (Fullback by NATO classification) is designed to strike at ground and surface targets with a broad range of weapons, including precision guided munitions. The aircraft can also fight air targets and operate in any time of the day and weather. Su-34 was accepted into service in 2014. Maximum speed is 1900 km/h, ferry distance is 4000 km. The aircraft can refuel in the air. Su-34 has two turbojet engines AL-31F with 12500 kgf thrust at the boost regime each. The crew comprises two men.