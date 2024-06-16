Danish F-16’s to be priority target for Russian forces if supplied to Ukraine — MP

SIMFEROPOL, June 16. /TASS/. Any supplies of weapons, including F-16 fighter jets, to Ukraine from Denmark will be seen by Russia as direct sponsoring terrorism and such jets will be a priority target for Russian forces, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier after a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen that Kiev expects Denmark to supply F-16 fighter jets in the near future.

"Any unfriendly supplies of lethal weapons to the Kiev regime will be considered by our country as direct sponsoring terrorism, which kills civilians and destroys civilian infrastructure. F-16’s will be a priority target to be neutralized at the very stage of their transfer and the justification for the destruction of new deployment bases," said Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) and a member of the State Duma security and anti-corruption committee.

According to the lawmaker, the Danish fighter jets will not spare Ukraine’s armed forces from being defeated.