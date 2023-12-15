Another missile regiment goes on combat duty in Russia — Strategic Missile Forces chief

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. A missile regiment equipped with a Yars mobile ground missile system has entered combat duty as part of the Bologovsky missile formation, Russian Strategic Missile Forces Commander Colonel General Sergey Karakayev said.

"A missile regiment has gone on combat duty within the Bologovsky missile compound, which is equipped with a Yars mobile ground missile system," he noted in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda (or Red Star) newspaper, when asked which missile regiments had gone on combat duty ahead of Strategic Missile Forces Day.

Karakayev specified that the move to put Yars and Avangard missile launchers into service had improved the combat capabilities of the Kozelsky and Yasnensky missile formations.

The Strategic Missile Forces are the most important component of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, which remain on constant alert. The history of the Strategic Missile Forces dates back to December 17, 1959, when the Soviet Council of Ministers issued a decree establishing the position of a Missile Forces commander and setting up the General Staff of the Strategic Missile Forces along with other military administration bodies.