Air defenses shoot down drone over Crimea — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Kiev has tried to attack facilities on the territory of Russia with a drone, but the UAV was destroyed by air defenses over Crimea, the Defense Ministry told the media.

"On September 9, around 7:30 p.m. an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an UAV against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by on-duty air defenses," the Defense Ministry said.

The head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said earlier that one UAV had been shot down over northwestern Crimea. A short while later, he said that two more drones had been downed in the region.