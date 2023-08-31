{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kiev tried to discredit Russian forces during rotation of IAEA mission to ZNPP — statement

The Defense Ministry explained that, in order to ensure a safe rotation of IAEA observers, a ceasefire regime was declared in the one-kilometer radius around the designated crossing point - the destroyed bridge near the settlement of Vasilyevka

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side attempted to discredit the Russian Armed Forces during another rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at the Zaporozhye NPP. Despite the provocation, Russian forces ensured the observers’ safe passage, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

"During the passage, the Ukrainian side undertook an attempt to discredit the Russian Armed Forces as the guarantor of rotation safety, by using charges imitating explosions of munitions on the inspectors’ route," the Ministry said, adding that Russian forces ensured a safe delivery of the IAEA mission to the power plant.

The Defense Ministry explained that, in order to ensure a safe rotation of IAEA observers, a ceasefire regime was declared in the one-kilometer radius around the designated crossing point - the destroyed bridge near the settlement of Vasilyevka. Russian forces strictly complied to the ceasefire regime.

The IAEA mission includes five inspectors, tasked with monitoring and assessment of the state of security of the Zaporozhye NPP. IAEA experts have been present that the ZNPP since September 1, 2022, after IAEA Director General Rafel Grossi visited the power plant for the first time.

Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Read more
French ambassador to Niger loses diplomatic immunity — report
"The diplomatic visas held by him and his family members are revoked. The security forces have been instructed to initiate the expulsion process," said the diplomatic note that was sent to the French Foreign Ministry
Read more
London monitors Russian Navy ships near UK waters
The post on the Royal Navy's social network account, captioned "Watching every move," is accompanied by photos of alleged Russian ships
Read more
Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian surveillance plane over Barents Sea
"As the Russian fighter approached the foreign military plane, the latter made a U-turn from the Russian state border. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed," the statement reads
Read more
Russia cripples Ukrainian military command, intel centers in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Francophone Africa to see new military coups — former Nigerian minister
It is stated that Africa is beginning to fight for "freedom from the tyrannical bondage and venemous yoke of the French and deliverance from their perverted, pervasive and corrosive ways and systemic oppression"
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian artillery guns in Kherson area over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military wiped out a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer with ammunition in the Kakhovka direction
Read more
Poland, Baltic states' demands Wagner PMC leave Belarus 'foolish' — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader accused Polish and Baltic leaders of deliberately inciting hysteria over the presence of Wagner fighters in his republic
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
UK Energy Secretary Shapps appointed as new defense chief
Grant Shapps also said he was "honored" to accept the role and paid tribute to Wallace for his "enormous contribution" to UK defense and global security over the past four years
Read more
India asks US to release funds of its firms frozen over alleged ties with Russia’s Alrosa
"The government is aware of the OFAC action and has initiated dialogue over it. The problem was suspicion of trade links with Alrosa," one of the sources told the paper
Read more
Ukrainian military confirms loss of two of its Mi-8 helicopters
It is noted that investigators are working to establish the details and circumstances of what happened
Read more
Senegalese troops to be deployed to Benin for possible intervention in Niger
According to the Seneweb portal, Air Senegal has been asked to airlift 900 mobilized soldiers and combat vehicles to the city of Cotonou in Benin, which can be used as a rear base for the ECOWAS forces
Read more
'Impossible' to feed planet without Russia — Foreign Ministry
"The year-long hysteria about grain deals and the alleged aid given by the West to the poorest countries" was launched only for the purpose of "downplaying Russia’s attractiveness as a reliable producer and supplier of agricultural products in the eyes of the global community," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
Iranian intelligence accuses Mossad of plotting sabotage at military-industrial facilities
According to the media, the members of a Mossad-run group of plotters supplied defective parts and components that would cause missiles to explode at the moment of launch
Read more
Regional governor denies claims Kiev’s forces breached first line of defense in Zaporozhye
"The enemy enters the ravine, which is a mistake, given that they are immediately shelled. The ravine in which they’ve entrenched themselves is simply a shooting range for us," Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Kiev loses about 200 troops in Zaporozhye battles overnight — regional governor
The situation in the area of Rabotino remains tense, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Read more
Russian forces improve forward edge positions in Kupyansk area over past day
It is reported that Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 365 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Read more
Kiev regime’s drone attacks on Russia display of 'sheer futility,' Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, the Ukrainian authorities have "simply run out of options"
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat to offer Moscow to resume grain deal in original form — source
"It views is as the most efficient and safe in the current conditions, which make it possible to prevent the expansion of the Ukrainian conflict into the Black Sea," the source said
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
Russia to announce oil cuts to foreign markets next week — Deputy PM
In March, Russia began to voluntarily cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from its February average volume
Read more
Lavrov offers Fidan to discuss issues to be reviewed during Putin’s meeting with Erdogan
"Of course, in addition to the bilateral agenda, we have a very rich dialogue and practical cooperation on regional and international affairs," the Russian foreign minister underscored
Read more
FACTBOX: Massive drone attack on Russian regions
Drone boats attempted to attack the bay of Sevastopol in Crimea, with the strike being repelled by anti-submarine warfare forces
Read more
Pskov airport resumes operation after drone attack — Russian aviation agency
According to the flight timetable, two flights by the Azimuth air company from Moscow and back are planned for today
Read more
Russia wipes out Ukrainian army’s rail cars with ammo in missile strike in DPR
It is noted that Russian attack drones destroyed two pickup trucks with Ukrainian militants near the Oktyabr state farm and the settlement of Levadnoye
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
Failed counteroffensive now Zelensky's problem, causing friction with US — former premier
Nikolay Azarov noted that the discouraging lack of progress in Ukraine’s "counteroffensive" has exposed the underlying tensions between Kiev and Washington, on whose help Ukraine depends
Read more
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman dismisses Ukraine’s claims Russia is out to cause famine in Africa
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia had nothing to do with the shortages of grain and foods on the African continent
Read more
Putin praises Russian-Kyrgyz relations based on strategic partnership
The efforts of further building up versatile ties between Russia and Kyrgyzstan "help enhance security and stability in the Eurasian region," the head of state stressed
Read more
Serbia hoping no one dares attack TurkStream gas pipeline, president says
"There is no sign that this is a possibility and I am confident that no one will dream of doing that," Aleksandar Vucic added
Read more
Russian forces in Zaporozhye area capture 2 to 9 Ukrainian troops every attack — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky said that the enemy throws into battle a large number of inexperienced people who have nothing to do with military career
Read more
Airport in northwest Russia’s Pskov attacked by drones — governor
Governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov assembled the operational headquarters
Read more
Russia vetoes Western draft of UNSC resolution on sanctions against Mali
The draft envisaged the extension of the sanction regime, which has been in force since 2017, until August 31, 2024
Read more
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Read more
IN BRIEF: Military stages coup to seize power in Central African country of Gabon
The coup took place almost immediately after the Gabonese election authority announced that the incumbent president had been re-elected for a third term
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more
About half of Ukrainians left their country, Russian Security Council’s Medvedev says
The politician noted that a total of up to 7.1 million people had come from Ukraine to live in Russia
Read more
Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
"The enemy’s overall losses amounted up to two platoons," the battlegroup’s spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin said
Read more
Ukrainian troops use kamikaze drone to attack workers restoring power in Kherson Region
The crisis center specified that there were no casualties
Read more
Iranian Foreign Minister suggests US military to leave Middle East
"Syria is a very important state in the region, no one can ignore it," Amir Abdollahian noted
Read more
UN chief condemns coup in Gabon, calls for guaranteeing president’s security
A group of high-ranking officers in the Gabonese armed forces announced on state television earlier that they had taken power in the country
Read more
UNSC suspends meeting on Mali sanctions at Russia’s request
"I invite interested parties to come forward for consultations. The meeting is adjourned," said Robert Wood, the US deputy envoy to the UN
Read more
Wildberries to expand storage areas in all countries of presence — CEO
Restructuring of logistics is important for the company in view of growing turnover, Tatiana Bakalchuk noted
Read more
Press review: Great Grain Game inches toward deal redux and US wobbly on Kiev security vow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 30th
Read more
Hungary refuses to discuss EU funding for military assistance to Ukraine
"Ukraine has put the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, on the list of 'international sponsors of war.' As long as OTP is not removed from this list, we will not continue negotiations on financing [military aid to Ukraine]," Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said
Read more
West’s reaction to developments in Africa stem from confrontation with Russia, China
"This is a path to nowhere," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Russia’s UNSC resolution on lifting anti-Malian sanctions in 2024 not passed
Russia voted in favor of the document, Japan was against, while other members of the UN Security Council, including China, abstained
Read more
Giant panda cub born in Moscow Zoo
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stressed that the birth of the cub was a landmark event for Russia and the entire global conservational community
Read more
Niger coup leaders demand French troops leave country before September 3 — report
According to Sky News Arabia, there are calls for the government to cut off food, power and water supply to the French base in the country’s capital Niamey in order to force the troops to leave Niger
Read more
Putin continuously monitoring issue of rising consumer prices — Kremlin
Inflation is now slightly above the target level, but, nevertheless, we can talk about a fairly low level of inflation, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Air defenses destroy drone southeast of Moscow — top brass
Air defenses on duty destroyed a UAV over the Voskresensk Disctrict of the Moscow Region," the ministry said
Read more
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
Read more
Ukrainian army attacks Verbovoye in attempts to surround Rabotino — politician
"Currently, if they go deeper into Rabotino, they come under fire, so they are exerting the maximum efforts in Verbovoye in an attempt to penetrate the frontline," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Kim Jong-un orders fine-tuning practice strikes to spark socio-political chaos among enemy
According to the North Korean leader, such a "sensitive strike" is necessary at the very beginning of an operation to "undermine the spirit of the enemies, disrupt their struggle"
Read more
Ukrainian settlement more likely to be modeled on Korean scenario — opinion piece
The ideas to settle the Ukrainian issue the way it was done for Germany and Israel, which are now being much discussed in the news media, are not suitable for Ukraine, Andreas Kluth said
Read more
Ambassador calls on US to return 'every single piece' of property stolen from Russia
Anatoly Antonov recalled that exactly six years ago, on August 31, 2017, the US administration "took a new round of unprecedented measures to restrict the activities of Russian diplomatic and consular missions in the United States and, in fact, further curtail bilateral ties"
Read more
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Read more
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Read more
Ben Wallace steps down as Great Britain’s defense chief
The former official explained that he would now want to "invest in the parts of life" that he has neglected, and "to explore new opportunities"
Read more
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Read more
Borrell’s threats to take medical supplies away from Russians reek of 'Nazism' — diplomat
The EU top diplomat is trying to convince himself that anti-Russian sanctions are working "precisely against Russia," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
EU set to import record-high volumes of Russian liquefied natural gas — Financial Times
It is noted that in value terms, China’s imports of energy resources from Russia jumped 21.9% over the same period to more than $2.98 mln
Read more
Hungary sees situation around Ukrainian crisis realistically — senior Russian diplomat
"Hungary is the only country, which is not afraid to state openly and publicly its national interests as it sees them," Alexander Grushko said
Read more
West cannot afford to integrate Ukraine into NATO — Hungary’s Orban
According to Viktor Orban, the North Atlantic Alliance should "forget about" Ukraine’s integration into NATO and agree on a new security architecture with Moscow
Read more
China resolutely against US military assistance to Taiwan — embassy in Washington
The United States plans to provide Taipei with $80 million worth of military assistance
Read more
Using F-16 fighter jets on Ukrainian frontline too risky — US expert
Mark Kanzian, senior adviser for the International Security Program at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that F-16s require 16 hours of maintenance for one hour of flight
Read more
Wagner chief Prigozhin laid to rest at Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg
Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service confirmed that the ceremony took place
Read more
Press review: Putin likely to visit China in October and military stages coup in Gabon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 31st
Read more
West sees risks of direct confrontation with Russian - senior Russian diplomat
"I am absolutely sure that our reaction, very tough and very efficient, to all attempts to escalate the military situation on the battleground has an effect on Western planners," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Pskov airport runway in normal condition following drone attack
The governor notes that verified information will be provided to the region’s residents as soon as it’s available
Read more
Paris’ statements on security guarantees to Kiev threaten France’s security — diplomat
According to Grushko, it is not clear what kind of guarantees to Kiev Paris means
Read more
Toyota to shut down all plants in Japan Tuesday due to large-scale disruption
The timing of the restoration of the plant is currently unknown
Read more
Hungary asks EU, Ukraine to report on 50-70 billion euros allocated to Kiev
Peter Szijjarto said that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell would like to discuss in Toledo, privately or possibly together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, "Hungary's contribution to the provision of tens of billions of euros to Ukraine"
Read more
Lukashenko slams NATO exercises near Belarusian borders as 'provocative'
According to the Belarusian president, NATO countries justify their actions with some threats allegedly emanating from the territory of Belarus
Read more
More than 100 mln tons of grain harvested in Russia — Agriculture Ministry
The ministry also reported that 80% of the state support funds have now reached farmers
Read more
Russian forces capture several Polish mercenaries near Soledar in DPR
According to the report, the enemy attempted to storm the brigade’s positions for three days
Read more
China to impose retaliatory sanctions against US for lying about Tibet — diplomat
Wang Wenbin urged the US to "respect facts, change course and stop spreading misleading information about Tibet and using the issue of the region to interfere in China's internal affairs"
Read more
North Korea conducts drills simulating tactical nuke strikes on targets in South Korea
As part of the drills, two tactical ballistic missiles were fired in the north-easterly direction from the territory of Pyongyang’s international airport
Read more
British parliament’s statements on Taiwan independence contradict facts — Chinese diplomat
"China calls on the UK Parliament to adhere to the 'one China' principle and the general legal norms of international relations," Wang Wenbin stated
Read more
National Guard discovers 32 tons of explosives, arrests 28 Ukrainian accomplices in LPR
More than 415,000 small arms ammunition, over 10,000 artillery and 517 mines were found, the statement said
Read more
Gorbachev left 'indelible mark' on Russian history, Kremlin spokesman says
Mikhail Gorbachev passed away on August 30, 2022, at the age of 91
Read more
Another Iskander-M tactical missile system commissioned to Belarusian army
The unnamed deputy brigade commander notes that another "and not the last military train carrying the Iskander-M tactical system - the best in its class" arrived in Belarus
Read more
Russian Buk-M3 system hits Ukrainian aerial attack weapon in Krasny Liman area
According to the ministry this system destroyed more than 40 aerial targets, including Byaraktar drones and HIMARS rockets
Read more
Russian airborne troops repel Ukraine’s attack west of Artyomovsk
"The enemy was demoralized and retreated leaving their dead and wounded in the forest," the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Dollar share in international reserves falls below 60% — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that this figure was 72% in 2002
Read more
Ukraine’s military command admits 'tense situation' in three frontline areas
Read more
North Korean leader studies plan for exercise envisaging seizure of South Korea — KCNA
Kim Jong-un visited the KPA General Staff's exercise control center on August 29 and reviewed progress in the comprehensive command and staff exercises
Read more
FACTBOX: Overview of recent military coups in various African countries
Various countries across Africa have experienced more than 90 coups d'etat since 1952
Read more
Russian troops destroy two Ukrainian assault groups in Zaporozhye area — governor
"The enemy increasingly shows the clear signs of fatigue, which can be primarily explained by well-coordinated actions of our units," Yevgeny Balitsky added
Read more
Early voting begins in DPR, with 495 polling stations available
Early voting in the DPR will last through September 7
Read more
China’s Xi may skip G20 summit in India — Reuters
Officials in India and China told the news agency that Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent the country
Read more
Rebels in Gabon name Brice Oligui Nguema as transitional leader
Earlier, a group of high-ranking officers in the Gabonese armed forces announced on state television that they had taken power in the country
Read more
China abstains during voting resolution on Mali after instructions from Beijing — diplomat
"In general, we support and understand proposals in the Russia-initiated resolution," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Mali.
Read more
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Read more
'Premeditated villainous act' among police theories of Prigozhin plane crash — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov called upon the press to await the official results of the investigation now being conducted by Russia's Investigative Committee
Read more