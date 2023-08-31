Kiev tried to discredit Russian forces during rotation of IAEA mission to ZNPP — statement

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side attempted to discredit the Russian Armed Forces during another rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at the Zaporozhye NPP. Despite the provocation, Russian forces ensured the observers’ safe passage, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

"During the passage, the Ukrainian side undertook an attempt to discredit the Russian Armed Forces as the guarantor of rotation safety, by using charges imitating explosions of munitions on the inspectors’ route," the Ministry said, adding that Russian forces ensured a safe delivery of the IAEA mission to the power plant.

The Defense Ministry explained that, in order to ensure a safe rotation of IAEA observers, a ceasefire regime was declared in the one-kilometer radius around the designated crossing point - the destroyed bridge near the settlement of Vasilyevka. Russian forces strictly complied to the ceasefire regime.

The IAEA mission includes five inspectors, tasked with monitoring and assessment of the state of security of the Zaporozhye NPP. IAEA experts have been present that the ZNPP since September 1, 2022, after IAEA Director General Rafel Grossi visited the power plant for the first time.