Conference on International Security ends in Moscow

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, concluded its work in the Patriot congress and exhibition hall on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The event was attended by 26 defense ministers and 16 deputy defense ministers and chiefs of general staffs from various countries.

Delegations from 12 more countries were led by department chiefs, the rest - by ambassadors and military attaches accredited in Russia.

The ministry added that the forum was also attended by 85 foreign non-governmental experts from 42 countries, including Western ones.

Overall, the event brought together over 800 delegates from 75 countries and 6 international organizations.

"The focus of the discussions was set by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s welcoming address to the participants. The head of the state named the main hotbeds of tension in the world, outlined their causes and spoke on favor of joining the global community’s forces for reducing confrontation on the global and regional level, neutralizing challenges and threats and building trust among countries," the Defense Ministry said.

Reports on key issues of global security were delivered by Russian Defense Minister Army Gen. Sergey Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergey Naryshkin.

Defense ministers of China, Belarus and around 20 other countries shared their own views of the current situation.