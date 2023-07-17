Putin holding government meeting on situation around Crimean Bridge

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a government meeting following the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge on Monday morning.

Participants include Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin who visited the site at the president’s instruction. He is expected to deliver a report.

Two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on Monday night, leaving two adults dead and a child injured. Damage was done to the bridge’s roadway, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on charges of a terror attack.

Traffic along the bridge was suspended in the morning. Railway traffic was resumed by mid-day and a ferry crossing is operating. Passenger cars will soon be able to leave Crimea via ferry while must take a northern overland detour through the new regions.