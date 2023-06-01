Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to Russian troops

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech giant Rostec) has delivered a new batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to Russia’s Aerospace Forces, the UAC press office reported on Thursday.

"The UAC has delivered a new batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to the Russian Aerospace Forces. These splendid aircraft have been manufactured at the Chkalov Novosibirsk Aviation Plant. The planes have undergone a set of ground and flight tests and have been delivered to the Defense Ministry of Russia," the press office said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"The Su-34 features extended combat capabilities, enabling it to employ advanced air-launched munitions, increase the range of striking ground and naval targets and expand the conditions and accuracy of bombing runs," the statement reads.

"Su-34 frontline bombers are a major part of the Russian frontline aviation’s strike power," the press office stressed.

Su-34 frontline bomber

The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 tons. The Su-34 is half as noisy as previous models.