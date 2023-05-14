Russia awarded servicemen who distinguished themselves in Artyomovsk battles — ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. All military personnel who distinguished themselves in the battles in the area of Artyomovsk were given state awards right on their combat positions, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In accordance with the decision of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, combat orders and other state awards were given to Russian military personnel, who distinguished themselves, right on their combat positions," he said.