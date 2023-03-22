Russian defense chief praises Eastern Military District’s role in maintaining stability

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The forces of Russia’s Eastern Military District play an important role in maintaining stability in the area under their purview, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of the ministry’s board on Wednesday.

"The Eastern Military District’s forces play an important role in maintaining stability in the area they are responsible for, and are actively participating in efforts to boost defense cooperation with friendly countries," he pointed out.

He also noted that the military and political situation in the area covered by the district remained difficult.

According to the defense chief, the Eastern Military District’s troops are undergoing intensive combat training. In particular, three joint military drills - Selenga, Laros and Naval Interaction - were held last year. In addition, the Vostok command and staff strategic exercise took place in the region in 2022.