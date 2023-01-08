Officials say air defenses shot down Ukrainian missile heading for DPR power plant

DONETSK, January 8. /TASS/. Zugres town officials have told TASS that air defenses shot down a Ukrainian missile that had been fired toward the town’s Zuyevskaya thermal electric power plant.

"The power plant was definitely the target. The missile has been shot down," an official said. "Everything is working as usual."

First responders are working at the scene of the shelling. No casualties have been reported. The DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes said the power plant sustained damage from the shelling.

The power plant is located near the town of Zugres, 40 kilometers east of Donetsk. The plant supplies electricity to several settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic.