MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. A regiment armed with Avangard missiles has entered combat duty at the Yasnenskoye missile formation in the Orenburg Region in southern Urals, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Saturday.

"Today, a yet another regiment armed with the Avangard missile system was put on combat duty at the Yasnenskoye missile formation, becoming a true present for the Day of the Strategic Missile Force," the ministry said.