Missile unit in Tver Region enters combat duty with Yars ICBM system — missile force chief

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. A missile regiment in the settlement of Bologoye in the Tver Region has entered combat duty with a Yars ICBM system, Russia’s Strategic Missile Force Commander Colonel-General Sergey Karakayev said on Thursday.

" A missile regiment in in the Tver Region, in the Bologoye formation, has entered combat duty with a road-mobile Yars system," he said on Zvezda television.

The RS-24 Yars is a Russian strategic missile system comprising a mobile or silo-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable vehicle) warheads. The Yars is a modification of the Topol-M missile system.