MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops once again shelled the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region, targeting the hydropower plant and floodgates, Vladimir Leontyev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, told TASS on Monday.

"Yes, a shelling attack was reported. The hydropower plant and floodway," he said.

Air raid warmings were issued in the Kakhovka district five times since midnight. Ukrainian shells hit a market, a plant and private houses.