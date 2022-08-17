Russian, Pakistani deputy defense ministers hold talks — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin held talks with his Pakistani counterpart on Wednesday discussing, in particular, the issues of bolstering military contacts between the two defense agencies, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On August 17, 2022, a working meeting was held between Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander Fomin and First Deputy Defense Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain," the ministry said.

As the Russian official noted, Russia and Pakistan have been boosting interaction on such tracks as the joint drills of ground troops and naval forces and the bolstering of connections along the lines of command centers. This year, the two defense agencies have an intensive program of joint events.

"The main [event] is the fourth meeting of the Russian-Pakistani consulting committee on the issues of defense and security which we propose to hold in Moscow in October as well as bilateral Druzhba 2022 drills," the Russian minister specified.

The Pakistani official noted that current relations between Moscow and Islamabad are a key priority for his country. "Our relations with Russia facilitate not only our national interests alone but they also serve to strengthen regional security," he said.