Sino-Russian CR929 aircraft project to be updated — top manager

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The development project of the Sino-Russian long-range wide-body passenger jet CR929 is planned to be updated in accordance with current macroeconomic conditions, CEO of the Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yury Slyusar told reporters on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum.

"Yes, we are working. There is a combination of several factors: lockdown and sanction. It has left its mark; we have to update the participation format. Nevertheless, we are working in close contact with the Chinese side; all our joint ventures are operating," the top manager said.

The coronavirus pandemic and the change in the air transportation market structure as a consequence, sanctions and the overall macroeconomic situation were the main drivers influencing the project, Slyusar added.