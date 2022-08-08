Syrian army repels terrorists’ attempt to break out from Idlib de-escalation zone

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Syria’s government army has repelled an attempted breakthrough by a group of terrorists from the Idlib de-escalation zone, three militants were killed, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"A group of 15 terrorists tried to break out of the Idlib de-escalation zone toward Saan Jubas from 06:40 to 07:10am today. The attempt was repelled by the Syrian army," he said.

According to Yegorov, three militants were killed and the others retreated. "As a result of the armed clash, one Syrian soldier was killed," he added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.