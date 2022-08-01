Kyrgyz servicemen to participate in Tank Biathlon international army competition in Russia

BISHKEK, August 1. /TASS/. A group of servicemen from Kyrgyzstan will participate in the Tank Biathlon 2022 international army competition that will run at the Alabino training ground outside Moscow in August, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"On August 1, 2022, the team of the armed forces of the Kyrgyz Republic departed for participating in the Tank Biathlon 2022 international competition," the statement reads.

As the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry reported, "an inspection of the crews’ readiness for their participation in the Tank Biathlon 2022" was held on the premises of one of the republic’s military units. This year, the competition of tank crews from various countries as part of the International Army Games will run at the Alabino practice range near Moscow on August 13-27, it specified.

"In the upcoming competition, Kyrgyzstan will be represented by four crews that have undergone preliminary qualification at their permanent bases and have been recognized as the best teams in the Best Tank Crew competition among the personnel of military units and formations of the republic’s armed forces on the premises of the military training center 20636," the statement says.

Last year, the Kyrgyz team won the first place in its group, outperforming representatives of Myanmar, Tajikistan and South Ossetia, the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry said.

"This year, our tank teams will participate in the first division that consists of such strongest teams as Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," the ministry said.