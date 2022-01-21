Russia’s military infrastructure in Venezuela not covered at Blinken talks, says Lavrov

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he had not discussed the possibility of deploying Russia’s military infrastructure in Venezuela and Cuba at today’s Geneva talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We did not touch upon this issue today," Russia’s top diplomat said, replying to a corresponding question at the ensuing press conference after talks with Blinken.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with RTVI that Russia might take naval measures, if the United States provoked Moscow and kept exerting military pressure on it. When asked about whether Moscow considered the probability of deploying its military infrastructure in Venezuela or Cuba, for example, Ryabkov replied that he did not want "to confirm anything," adding, however, that he would also "rule out nothing" in this regard.