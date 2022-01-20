Advanced combat hardware to reach over 72% in Russian troops by yearend — top brass

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Advanced combat hardware is set to reach no less than 72% in the Russian troops by the end of 2022, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Thursday.

"Defense enterprises are required to reliably fulfill their commitments and ensure the smooth delivery of military hardware and armaments throughout the year to reach the level of modern weapons of no less than 72.7%," Krivoruchko reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu during the single military output acceptance day.

As the deputy defense minister said, "the 71.2% level of advanced armaments and military hardware was reached following the results of 2021."

"Currently, work has been launched to place defense procurement plan orders for 2022," Krivoruchko said.

As the deputy defense minister pointed out, the practice of signing long-term state contracts will be continued in 2022 to provide for the timely delivery of armaments and military hardware to the troops, ensure the industrial enterprises’ technological preparedness and place defense orders uniformly among them.

"The share of such contracts in the defense procurement plan has reached 83%," the deputy defense minister said.