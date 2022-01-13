Four Il-76 planes with Russian paratroopers return from Kazakhstan to Russia — ministry

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The first units of Russian paratroopers from the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) peacekeeping contingent have returned to Russia from Kazakhstan aboard four Il-76MD transport aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The first units of the Russian paratroopers from the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces carrying out tasks for the protection of socially significant facilities in the Republic of Kazakhstan, having flown four Il-76MD military transport aircraft of the Russian Air Forces from the Alma-Ata airfield to the Ivanovo-Severny airbase, they returned to the point of permanent deployment," the ministry says.

The ministry noted that the IL-76MD military transport aircraft landed in difficult weather conditions.

In accordance with the January 6, 2022, CSTO Collective Security Council decision, CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces were deployed to Kazakhstan for a short period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in the Central Asian nation. Units from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan make up the peacekeeping contingent. The forces’ main mission was to protect key strategic facilities near Almaty. On January 13, the contingent embarked on its gradual withdrawal from Kazakhstan, which will take several days.