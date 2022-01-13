Russia not going to discuss US demands on troop pullout on its own territory — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Moscow is not ready to even discuss the US’ unacceptable demands on ‘returning to barracks’ the Russian troops on its own territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an episode of the Great Game broadcast live on TV Channel One on Thursday.

"Now they demand not only that we pull out [our troops] from the border with Ukraine as they say but to return these troops to their barracks and this is what [US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy] Sherman said, including publicly at a press conference. I don’t think that there is a need to explain that such demands are utterly unacceptable and, of course, we will not even discuss them," Russia’s top diplomat said.

US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman who led the American delegation at the Russia-US consultations on security guarantees in Geneva told a special phone briefing for journalists that sending the Russian troops located on the Russian-Ukrainian border to the barracks would prove that Moscow had no plans to invade that country.