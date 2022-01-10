Three Syrian soldier wounded in shelling by terrorists in Idlib

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Three soldiers were wounded in shelling by terrorists in the Idlib governorate, Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"As a result of sniper fire conducted by terrorists from the settlement of Tell Zajrim at the positions of government troops near the settlement of Habar al-Sheikh in the Idlib governorate, one Syrian soldier was wounded," he said. "Two Syrian soldiers were wounded in a shelling attack from multiple missile launcher systems staged by terrorists from the settlement of Qansafra at the positions of government forces near the zsettlement of Kaft Nebel."

According to Kulit, six shelling attacks from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the past day.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.