Russian military remove more than 3,000 tonnes of scrap metal from Novaya Zemlya in 2021

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian military during the Arctic cleanup ecology mission over the current year removed from the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago more than 3,000 tonnes of scrap metal, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"From the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago [the military] have removed 3,200 tonnes of scrap metal," the minister said. "From the beginning of the mission, more than 28,000 tonnes of scrap metal have been transported to the mainland."

While speaking about the development of the Arctic zone, the minister, among other aspects, mentioned that "on the Alexandra Land of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago, we have opened the world’s first indoor swimming pool north of the 80th parallel."