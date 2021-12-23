Chinese Defense Ministry hails breakthrough defense cooperation with Russia

BEIJING, December 23. /TASS/. China and Russia have achieved breakthroughs in terms of defense cooperation this year, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. In this regard, the ministry pointed to the Zapad/Interaction 2021 and the Joint Sea 2021 exercises.

"These activities point to a new breakthrough in strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian armed forces," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the two countries "showed the world that they have the will and determination to maintain friendly relations across generations, never become enemies, help each other and maintain peace, and play an active role in maintaining global strategic stability."

The joint Russian-Chinese Zapad/Interaction 2021 drills, which took place in China’s Ningxia autonomous region on August 9-13, involved about 13,000 troops, some 200 aircraft and helicopters, 200 armored vehicles and about 100 artillery systems. The Joint Sea 2021 naval drills were conducted in the Sea of Japan on October 14-17. The two countries’ ships practiced mine defense involving artillery exercises at test sites. The sailors practiced joint tactical maneuvering and organizing communications.