Russian Armed Forces completed all goals in 2021, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces met all objectives in the extraordinary year 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Defense Ministry expanded board meeting Tuesday.

"The outgoing year was extraordinary just like the previous 2020. We all understand it clearly. First and foremost, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is of principal importance that the Armed forces completed all objectives accurately, without disruptions," Putin said.

He noted that Russia has always paid special attention to development of the Armed Forces and reinforcement of its defense potential.