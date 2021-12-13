One Syrian soldier killed, four wounded in shelling by terrorists

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. One Syrian soldier was killed and four more were wounded in shelling attacks by terrorists in the Idlib governorate during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"As a result of shelling from an anti-tank missile system conducted by terrorists from the settlement of Flaifel at the positions of government troops near the settlement of Kafr Mous in the Idlib governorate, one Syrian soldier was killed and four more were wounded," he said.

"The Russian reconciliation center calls on commanders of illegal armed groups to drop armed provocations and embark on a path of peaceful settlement of the situation in areas they control," he said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.