Belarus, Russia to hold joint drills to shield southern Belarusian border, says top brass

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia are planning to hold a set of measures to shield the republic’s southern borders, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Monday.

"We are planning to hold an exercise jointly with our counterparts, our major strategic ally - the Russian Federation," the state-run news agency BelTA quoted the Belarusian defense chief as saying.

Belarus is comprehensively training its troops jointly with Russia "to adequately counter emerging new threats and fend off aggression against the Union State," the Belarusian defense chief said.

Next year, Belarus and Russia will continue improving their integrated regional air defense system, Khrenin said.