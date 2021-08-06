Share of domestic products in Russian defense industry can grow 2.5 times by 2025

KRASNOYARSK, August 6. /TASS/. The share of Russian products in the domestic defense industry market can grow 2.5 times by 2025 thanks to the implementation of the import substitution program, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with the Krasmash plant team on Friday.

"It is important not to reproduce old Soviet products, but to establish the production of modern ones that outrank foreign counterparts in their properties. Much attention is paid to the development of domestic component base, the support for import substitution. The current program [of import substitution] will increase the share of locally made products in the domestic market by two and a half times by 2025," he said.

The minister stressed that the increase in the production of military and dual-use products is the main task assigned to the defense-industrial complex, adding that this requires great efforts both from enterprises, and from the state - significant investments and huge organizational work.

Shoigu called the defense industry "the locomotive of the country's economic development" and noted that new types of weapons are being supplied to the troops as part of the state defense order, and the upgrade of the existing fleet of military equipment is in full swing.

"In terms of the export of military products, we are firmly in second place in the world," the minister said.