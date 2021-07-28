Russian, Tajik, Uzbek troops to practice fighting terrorists in drills near Afghan border

DUSHANBE, July 28. /TASS/. Troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will practice eliminating outlawed armed gangs, conducting air reconnaissance and protecting facilities during joint drills that will run in Central Asia next week, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

The press office of Russia’s Central Military District earlier reported that over 1,500 troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan would participate in joint drills at the Kharb-Maidon practice range 20 km from the Afghan border on August 5-10.

"Next week, we will hold joint drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on their territories for the purposes of reacting to the aggravating situation in Afghanistan. The drills will focus on practical measures to rout and eliminate outlawed armed gangs by firepower, conduct air reconnaissance and strengthen the protection of vital facilities," the Russian defense minister said at a meeting of the defense chiefs from the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe.

In September, the SCO’s Peace Mission-2021 counter-terror command and staff exercise is scheduled to take place at the Donguzsky training ground in the Orenburg Region in the Urals, Shoigu added.

"Similar drills, but with the participation of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] Collective Forces, will take place in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in the fall. Subsequently, as it has been proposed that military contingents of the CSTO Collective Operational Response Forces and units of friendly countries should be engaged in Peace Mission drills to practice jointly thwarting terror threats," the Russian defense chief said.