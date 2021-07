MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) unveiled a BAS-200 small rotary-wing drone at the MAKS-2021 air show on Tuesday.

The helicopter drone has a gross take-off weight of 200 kg and can operate for four hours. The drone comes together with a mobile control post mounted on a car trailer.

The new rotary-wing drone can be used to monitor the terrain and deliver cargoes of 50 kg.