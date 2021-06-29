Russian naval ships, aircraft practice reconnaissance operations in Mediterranean drills

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian naval ships and aircraft practiced tactical methods of reconnoitering the surface and underwater situation during joint drills in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The joint exercise of the Russian Navy and Aerospace Force continues in the eastern Mediterranean. The tactical methods of reconnoitering the surface and underwater situation were practiced as part of combat training measures," the defense ministry said in a statement.

The Russian naval forces also sharpened the skills needed for repelling an air attack. The exercise focused on the practical operations of air defense teams and capabilities to fight air targets, especially unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement says.

The Russian warships conducted maneuvering in interaction with an Il-38 anti-submarine warfare aircraft. Su-35 fighters and Su-34 fighter-bombers provided support for the naval forces from the air. The search efforts involved a Ka-27 anti-subsurface warfare helicopter based on the deck of the guided missile frigate Admiral Makarov, the ministry specified.

Also, MiG-31K fighters carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and Tu-22M3 long-range bombers performed training flights over the Mediterranean, it added.

Russian Navy’s Mediterranean drills

The Russian Navy kicked off drills in the eastern Mediterranean on June 25. The drills involve five warships, including the missile cruiser Moskva, the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov and the submarines Stary Oskol and Rostov-on-Don.

Earlier, a pair of MiG-31K fighters capable of employing Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and an Il-38 anti-submarine warfare plane redeployed from Russian airfields to Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria

Under the scenario of the drills, the warships jointly with the submarines Stary Oskol and Rostov-on-Don and Tu-142MK and Il-38 anti-submarine warfare planes, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers and MiG-31K fighters are accomplishing combat training tasks to provide security for Russia's Hmeymim airbase and the Russian Navy’s Tartus naval facility in Syria.