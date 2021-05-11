Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian military plane over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. A MiG-31 fighter intercepted a Norwegian Air Force plane over the Barents Sea, preventing it from violating the Russian state border, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

On May 11, Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target over the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border, the press office said in a statement.

"A MiG-31 fighter jet from the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the aerial target and prevent it from violating the Russian state border. The Russian fighter’s crew identified the aerial target as a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft and shadowed it over the Barents Sea. The foreign military plane was not allowed to violate the Russian state border," the press office said.

After the foreign military plane turned away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield, the statement says.

The Russian fighter "performed its flight in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the press office stressed.