Russia’s MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea

"On April 7, 2021, Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the territory of Norway approaching Russia’s state border. A MiG-31 fighter from the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the air target and prevent it from violating the Russian state border," the Center said in a statement.

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian Air Force Falcon 20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Wednesday.

NATO spy plane flights near Russian borders grow 30% in 2021, senator says

"The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Norwegian Air Force Falcon 20 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and shadowed it over the Barents Sea," the statement says.

After the foreign spy plane flew away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield, the Center said.

The Russian fighter’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, the National Defense Control Center stressed.

"No violations of the Russian state border were allowed," it said.