Russia calls on France, Germany to stop propaganda over Russian military exercises

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Paris and Berlin to stop partaking in the propaganda campaign around Russian military combat training events on the Russian territory that do threaten absolutely no-one, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Once again, we call on our partners, mainly Germany and France as our colleagues on the Normandy Four format, to stop partaking in the propaganda campaign around Russian events on the Russian territory that threaten no-one, and to focus instead on urging Kiev to de-escalate tensions in Donbass and implement the Minsk Agreements," she said.

The spokeswoman pointed out that Russian diplomats in Moscow and Vienna have been calling on partners not to distort reality and not to interpret Russia’s planned combat training events on the Russian territory as a display of aggressive intentions.