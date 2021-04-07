Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate test-fires Kalibr missile in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Marshal Shaposhnikov, Russia’s upgraded project 1155M frigate, has test-fired a Kalibr cruise missile in the Sea of Japan, striking a sea surface target at the distance of 100 kilometers, the Pacific Fleet’s information service told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Pacific Fleet’s Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate fired a Kalibr cruise missile at a sea surface target in the Sea of Japan. The cruise missile successfully hit the target at the distance of 100 kilometers," the fleet’s press service said.

According to the press service, the target imitated a surface ship.

In order to ensure safety of the maneuvers, the Pacific Fleet deployed its warships, as well as naval aviation planes and helicopters, closing the area of trials for maritime and air traffic.

Earlier, the frigate fired a Kalibr cruise missile at a coastal target at the distance of over 1,000 km.