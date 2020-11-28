Russian Su-27 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over Black Sea

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. A Russian fighter jet Sukhoi Su-27 scrambled to intercept the US Air Force’s RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea on Saturday, Russia’s National Defense Control Center said.

According to the center, on November 28 Russian radars detected a target in international airspace over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. The aircraft was heading towards the Russian sovereign airspace.

"A Su-27 fighter jet of the Southern Military District’s air defense units on duty was scrambled to identify the air target and to prevent it from violating the state border of the Russian Federation," the statement says. "The Russian fighter jet crew identified the air target as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Black Sea."

The flight of the Russian fighter jet was conducted in strict compliance with international airspace rules. No violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was allowed, the National Defense Control Center said. After the US aircraft had turned away from the Russian border, the Russian fighter jet returned to the home airbase.