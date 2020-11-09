Russian Navy ship eliminates enemy force with Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, November 9. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Makarov practiced firing the Kalibr-NK precision cruise missile system against a notional enemy’s ship in drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The ship received a scenario inject for the drills from the Black Sea Fleet’s operational alert command center in accordance with the plan of checking quick reaction alert forces. Under the drills’ scenario, the frigate’s combat teams were assigned the task of eliminating the notional enemy’s amphibious assault ship within the designated time while it was preparing for landing an amphibious assault force onto the coast," the press office said in a statement.

The personnel of the ship’s combat information center detected the notional target at sea using the coordinates received, following which the missile and artillery teams performed the algorithm of readying the Kalibr-NK system for missile fire, the statement says.

"Under the command of the ship’s commander, the frigate’s teams notionally eliminated the enemy ship by electronic launches of the Kalibr cruise missile system. The crew of the frigate Admiral Makarov complied with the required time limits of checking the fulfillment of the task assigned by the scenario inject, the press office said.

The warships like the Admiral Makarov represent a new series of Project 11356R/M frigates (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These frigates are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.

The frigates of this Project are armed with eight launchers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles that are capable of striking surface, coastal and underwater targets at a distance of up to 2,600 km.

The warships of this Project are also armed with Shtil-1, Palash and AK-630M air defense missile and artillery systems, A-190 100mm universal artillery guns, torpedo tubes and RBU-6000 rocket launchers. The frigates also have a take-off and landing strip and a hangar for an anti-submarine warfare helicopter (Ka-27 or Ka-31).