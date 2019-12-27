Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate arrives in Sevastopol after Mediterranean mission

SEVASTOPOL, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Admiral Makarov frigate has returned to Sevastopol after fulfilling its mission in the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet’s press service said on Friday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s Admiral Makarov frigate has arrived at the Fleet’s main base in the hero city of Sevastopol. <...> The welcoming ceremony for the vessel after a long-distance voyage was held under control of commander of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval surface force Rear Admiral Oleg Krivorog," the press service said. The ceremony was attended by the group’s veterans, family members and the sailors’ relatives.

The ship took part in a number of exercises with the Mediterranean countries’ naval forces as part of the Russian Navy’s formation deployed there.