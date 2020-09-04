Russian fighter scrambled to intercept Norwegian patrol aircraft over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet of the Northern Fleet was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian Orion patrol aircraft approaching the Russian border over the Barents Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Friday.

According to the center, Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border. "A MiG-31 fighter from the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the target," the center said. "The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion patrol plane."

The Russian border was not violated. After the Norwegian plane turned away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield.

"The entire flight of the Russian MiG-31 fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the center stressed.

On Thursday, a Russian MiG-31 was also scrambled to intercept a Norwegian patrol plane over the Barents Sea.