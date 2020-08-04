Russia’s MiG-31 fighter scrambled to intercept Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian Air Force Falcon 20 reconnaissance aircraft over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Tuesday.

"On August 4, 2020, the Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border. A MiG-31 fighter from the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the target," the Center said.

The Russian fighter’s crew approached the air target at a safe distance and identified it as a Norwegian Air Force Falcon 20 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft, it said.