Shipbuilders deliver two latest fast-speed patrol boats to Russian Navy

"Therefore, the boats officially entered service with the Baltic Fleet. Both boats were delivered to the state customer ahead of schedule. The acceptance/delivery certificates were signed on July 8, 2020," the press office said in a statement.

ST. PETERSBURG, July 16. /TASS/. An official ceremony of hoisting the St. Andrew’s Russian naval flags took place on Project 03160 ‘Raptor’ two patrol boats in Kronshtadt in northwestern Russia, the press office of the Pella Shipyard (the boats’ builder) reported on Thursday.

The Project 03160 Raptor-class patrol boats built at the Pella Shipyard on order from the Russian Navy are designated to carry out patrols in the coastal areas of seas, straits and river estuaries in the daytime and at night at a distance of 100 nautical miles from the base.

Raptor-class boats can also be used for promptly transporting up to 20 marines, intercepting and detaining small targets and carrying out search and rescue operations in the areas of their patrolling.

The Project 03160 patrol boat is armored and outfitted with a remotely operated weapon station with a 14.5mm machine-gun and two 7.62mm Pecheneg machine-guns on bracket mounts. The boat is 16.9 meters long and 4.1 meters wide and has a crew of three. It can develop a speed of up to 50 knots.