Russian Black Sea Fleet forces tracking NATO grouping in Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet forces are tracking the movements of a NATO naval group in the Black Sea, the National Defense Control Center (part of Russia’s Defense Ministry) reported on Tuesday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities have started tracking the operations of the standing NATO mine countermeasures group composed of the floating supply base Aliakmon of the Greek Navy (the flagship), the minesweepers Tambre of the Spanish Navy and Gaeta of the Italian Navy that entered the Black Sea on July 7, 2020," the statement says.

Last time, the Russian Armed Forces tracked NATO’s activities in the Black Sea on June 17 when the US guided missile destroyer Porter entered the area. The US Navy ship stayed in the Black Sea until the morning of July 7.