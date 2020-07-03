Russian, Israeli security chiefs discuss anti-coronavirus efforts, international security

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Issues of anti-coronavirus efforts and international security were in focus of telephone talks between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and head Israeli National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Friday.

"The sides discussed a number of issues of Russian-Israeli cooperation in the sphere of security and exchanged view on the international situation. Special attention was focused on issues of combating the coronavirus infection," the press service said.

According to the Russian Security Council press service, Ben-Shabbat noted the high significance of the Victory Parade organized in Russia on June 24. "The head of the Israeli National Security Council reassured the Russian side that Israel stays committed to its policy of preserving the memory of World War II," it added.

Patrushev and Ben-Shabbat met in person in Moscow in November 2019. Special attention back then was focused on Syrian settlement and cooperation between Russian and Israeli defense and justice agencies. Still earlier, in June 2019, Patrushev and Ben-Shabbat took part in a trilateral meeting with their US counterpart, the then National Security Adviser John Bolton.